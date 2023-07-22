Chinese Ambassador’s Wife Beats Pakistani Maid in Broad Daylight, Video Goes Viral

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a Chinese ambassador’s wife beating her Pakistani maid. The video was uploaded on Twitter by handle named ‘Ghar ke kalesh’ and it started going viral after this. However, News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the video. In the video, the woman can be seen assaulting her maid in public while she begs for mercy and tries to get away from her. She can be seen brutally thrashing her and slapping her. The incident took place in broad daylight.

Also Read: ‘Traumatising’ Video of Mom Hitting Her Daughter For Having a Boyfriend Sparks Outrage on Twitter

Advertisement

Many can be seen trying to stop the woman from thrashing the maid. However, she seems to be unstoppable. She can be seen dragging the other woman by her hair and even kicking her in the stomach. The reason for the violence unclear.

Here is the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 86K views. “Education is modification of behavior not mad behavior," wrote a Twitter user. Many people can be seen asking as to why the woman is beating her maid.