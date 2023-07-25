Chinese Are Beating The Heat With Bizarre 'Facekini' Trend— What Is It?

In response to the extreme heatwaves and soaring temperatures predicted in China, people have been adopting unique measures to safeguard themselves from sunburns and skin cancer caused by intense ultraviolet radiation exposure. Among these innovative solutions is the widespread use of Facekinis or full-face masks, which have seen record-breaking sales this summer, as reported by the Guardian.

With temperatures rising above 35 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, the adoption of such protective gear has become a significant trend in China. The popular facekinis are made of light, synthetic Polyester fabric and feature holes for the eyes and nose. In addition to Facekinis, people in China have been taking further measures to safeguard their skin from sun damage during the scorching heat. They have opted for lightweight jackets made from UV-resistant fabrics that promise an extra layer of protection without causing discomfort in high temperatures.

Residents and tourists are also been seen carrying hats with built-in and portable fans to beat the heat. A salesperson told Reuters that the sales volume of the Facekinis this year has surged as compared to the sales in the previous year.

On Wednesday, Chinese state television showcased tourists taking selfies next to a 12-meter-tall thermometer displaying a real-time surface temperature of 80 degree Celsius at the scenic Flaming Mountains in Xinjiang.