Chinese Company Threatens To Fire Employees For ‘Extramarital Affairs Or Divorce'

A Chinese company recently made an unconventional move by issuing a warning that could result in the termination of employees engaged in extramarital affairs or undergoing divorces. The notice, released on June 9 by a company based in Zhejiang province, specifically targets married workers. The primary objective of this policy is to cultivate a corporate culture that values family loyalty and emphasises the sanctity of marital bonds.

In the issued directive, the company expressed its intention to enhance internal management and create an environment that prioritises loyalty to marriage and familial love. The document explicitly prohibits married employees from engaging in behaviours deemed detrimental, such as extramarital affairs or maintaining extramarital relationships. It further highlights the importance of upholding “correct love values" and encourages employees to embody the qualities of a “good employee" by adhering to four principles: refraining from illicit relationships, avoiding extramarital affairs, refraining from maintaining mistresses and minimising divorces.

An anonymous company employee, commenting on the company policy, spoke to Jimu News saying that this unconventional measure aims to ensure employees have stable and harmonious family relationships, enabling them to focus on their productivity at work. By creating an environment conducive to personal well-being, the company hopes to enhance overall employee performance.