Chinese Employer Asks Job Seekers to Get Tattoo Removed, Sparks Debate on Internet

In what comes as shocking news, a Chinese factory boss refused to hire two people unless they had their tattoos removed. Following this, social media handles in China have been debating about having tattoos. According to a report by South China Morning Post, this has sparked a ‘vibrant discussion’ on cultural stereotypes and workplace discrimination. Two men, aged 17 and 22, were in the initial stages of employment with the firm. One of them had substantial markings on one of his arms and was confronted by the boss during an inspection. The boss immediately announced that the factory does not hire people with tattoos. She claimed that such body art could be ‘detrimental to the future prospect of those involved.’

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, she said, “While I assume that you both are sincere and honest, having tattoos leaves an impression of being less reputable or disobedient." She further added, “Young people should be positive, energetic and proactive. Tattoos themselves wouldn’t directly interfere with their work, but they may negatively ‘impact’ the company’s culture."

Deeming it as their ‘social responsibility’, she said that they have to provide education and guidance to young people. She further added that no matter how much backlash she receives, she will continue doing so.

She announced that she is ready to hire the same men after their tattoos are removed. Not only this but she is also ready to pay for the procedure. As of now, both the men have agreed with the plan.

