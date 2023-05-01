Chinese Man Fired For Going On Vacation During Sick Leave, Lost ₹73 Lakh Compensation

Ever taken sick leaves and gone on a vacation? After reading this story, you’ll think twice before doing this again. In what comes as a bizarre incident, Xu Moumou lost ₹73 Lakh compensation, along with his job for going on a vacation after taking a sick leave.

It all started in 2019 when Xu applied for two weeks of paid leaves. However, his request was rejected by his manager due to the work load. After this, Xu told his manager that he had already purchased tickets for the trip to Hainan with his kid. The manager was not swayed with this and his leave was denied again.

This is when Xu requested a 14-day sick leave. As a proof, he also presented a medical certificate stating that his inability to move was caused by “dizziness and cervical spondylosis." As per the medical certificate, the physician advised him some bed rest and neck exercises. This is when his leaves were approved.

However, things got bad when he was spotted by a colleague at the Hainan Airport with his son. The colleague informed his manager. This is when Xu was sacked from the company. He decided to retaliate and claimed that he was actually travelling to heal.

Xu also applied for arbitration by the Beijing Chaoyang Arbitration Commission. According to several reports, the commission did rule in his favour and ordered the tech company to pay Xu a compensation of Rs 73 lakh for illegally terminating his job.

However, a little after this, Beijing’s Third Intermediate People’s Court found that Xu had lied to his employers and had no reason to travel. The court decided to further upheld the termination and declined his compensation.

Well, it did turn out to be a costly lie for Xu.

