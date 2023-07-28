Chinese Man Sets Guinness World Record By Solving Three Rubik Cubes In 3 Minutes

A Chinese man broke a world record by solving three Rubik cubes simultaneously while juggling them. According to Guinness World Record, Li Zhihao broke his own record of 3 minutes 29 seconds by cutting 13 seconds and achieving a time of 3 minutes 16 seconds.

Zhihao’s record-breaking performance was aired on a televised talent show Lo Show dei Record. It was shared on Youtube by the Guinness World Records. The video showed the 22-year-old speedcuber standing behind a table, juggling three cubes and solving them simultaneously.

Before Li, the record was owned by Angel Alvarado from Columbia who accomplished it in a time of 4 minutes and 52 seconds in the year 2021. Alvarado later broke his own record with a time of 4 minutes 31 seconds in May 2022. Before Alvarado, the record was held by Que Jianyu from China who achieved the feat in 5 minutes and 2 seconds in 2018. According to British Reference Book, Que had previously set the record of 5 minutes and 6 seconds.

Advertisement

The video was shared by Guinness World Records on YouTube on July 26, 2023. It was shared with the caption “Li Zhihao (China) attempts to take on the fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes whilst juggling. The record to beat is his own at 3 minutes 29 seconds." It has got 23,992 views since then and has been liked by 677 people. The video received loads of comments. Users on YouTube were stunned by Li’s performance. Solving Rubik Cube whilst juggling required impregnable concentration and exception coordination skills.