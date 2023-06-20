Chinese Man Throws Hot Soup On Daughter-in-law, Beats Her Up Over 'Too Short' Hot Pants

Patriarchy is as old as humanity and even today when people’s mindsets in the most orthodox societies are changing, we often hear of incidents of male chauvinism. Something similar happened in the Sichuan province in southwestern China.

As per a South China Morning Post report, a Chinese woman, with the surname Xu, has accused her father-in-law of assaulting her for wearing hot pants. As per the report, the incident took place on June 12 and it started at a dining table when the man scolded her for wearing “inappropriate" clothes and said that her hot pants were “too short". “If you go out like this, the neighbours will feel shame for you," the man apparently told her.

Xu retaliated by saying, “I spend my money on my clothes. I do it my way." Following the verbal attack, her father-in-law abruptly turned violent, hurling a handful of peanuts at her face and throwing a bowl of hot soup onto her. The matter escalated to the point where the man even resorted to scratching her. “I’m getting you killed today," Xu’s father-in-law reportedly told her.

Her son reportedly pulled her away to a bedroom and locked it, in an effort to save her. She had to call the police who intervened and told the man that Xu’s clothes were not causing harm to anyone and that he should stop harassing her.