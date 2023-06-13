Chinese Man Tricked Into Paying Rs 1.1 Lakh At Salon, Forced To Take Loan

There have been so many instances of people being conned. Be it shopping stores or restaurants, these places often trick their customers into buying an offer that, in the long run, benefits the companies. While some customers are smart enough to not indulge in these scams, others often fall into the trap. A similar incident happened in China, where a man was tricked by a hair care salon into paying 10,000 yuan (Rs 1.15 lakh) for a 20 yuan (Rs 230) haircut and was even forced to take a loan.

The man, surnamed Li, a restaurant worker in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, revealed that he was given a 20-yuan gift card from the Beijixing Hair Salon by his friend. He decided to use it for the haircut, and when he gave the gift card to the salon, one of the employees told him he would receive a head massage from the salon.

Li also added that an employee then applied skin lotion to his face and indicated that it could be purchased for 398 yuan (Rs 4,582) per bottle. Following this, the manager approached him and advised that he purchase another gift card to take advantage of additional discounts.

Considering the additional discounts, Li agreed to buy a gift card worth 5000 yuan (Rs 57,571), but he said that before getting a haircut, he was presented with a price list of the salon services. As he is shortsighted and couldn’t find his glasses, he couldn’t see the prices.