Chinese Man Wakes Up From Coma After 3 Years, Finds Wife Repaid All Donations

We have all seen and heard a lot of love stories in real life or maybe on the internet. But today, we have something different to share with you all and we bet your heart will surely melt. This is the story of a Chinese woman whose husband was in a vegetative state for three years and repaid around 1,83,022 yuan (Rs 21,62,661) in donations given by over 4,000 people to help her take care of him. According to The Paper, a woman named surnamed Ding, from Jiangsu province in eastern China, who had been caring for her husband around the clock, was relieved and pleased to see him awaken from the coma recently.

A heartwarming social media video shows her husband, Jiang Li, sitting up on his sickbed, with Ding holding his chin to assist straighten his body. The woman shared that her spouse was already speaking and brushing his teeth and that he would continue his rehabilitation following the doctor’s directions. Ding remained by her husband’s side every day ever since he was rendered vegetative in a severe vehicle accident in 2020. She also took on the additional weight of his family responsibilities. When the medical costs of caring for Jiang depleted all of Ding’s resources, she started a fundraising drive and received 183,022 yuan from 4,055 donors, the individual details of which Ding recorded.

While financial assistance from strangers inspired and helped Ding through difficult times, the lovely messages she received from them online moved her the most. One of the users commented, “Your strong heart will bring a big smile. Don’t give up," another wrote, “I hope he can wake up soon."

As her husband remained motionless in the hospital, Ding received messages of consolation and support. Her perseverance and devotion were recently rewarded when Jiang woke up from his coma, causing Ding to cry joyful tears. Ding has resolved to reward everyone who has helped her financially as a sign of gratitude for their generosity. She is also utilising her family’s money to supply stationery to several outlying schools.

