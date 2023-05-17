Chinese Teacher Slammed For Asking Students To Submerge Their Cell Phones In Water

Schools are not only a place where pupils are imparted textbook lessons. It is a place primarily responsible for shaping a student’s character. Schools teach discipline to the students so that they grow up to become good individuals in society. As a result, a majority of schools are quite strict. The students are instructed to wear a proper school uniform, dress up tidily, follow what the teacher says, and avoid causing any mischief. Many Asian schools, do not allow students to bring their cell phones. But some naughty ones find a way to smuggle them inside.

If students are caught with phones, teachers usually seize the device until the students bring their parents or write an apology letter. But, you will be shocked to find what this Chinese teacher did when he found that his students brought mobile phones to school, violating the no-phone rule. The teacher asked the pupils to submerge their devices into water. Yes, you read that right.

Advertisement

The incident was reported in China’s Guizhou province at Mingya School. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, a video of the same has been currently circulating online leaving social media users flabbergasted. In the visual clip, students were captured drowning their cell phones one by one in a wash basin.

The unidentified male teacher, in an interaction with a Chinese media outlet, said that apart from a stringent prohibition of mobile phones in the school, any kind of romantic relationship, smoking, or drinking is not permitted within the school premises. The teacher further shared that all the policies that have been imposed are based on a parental agreement. They have allowed the school to take strict action if students bring electronic devices even to the extent of smashing them on the floor.

This practice of submerging cell phones has been highly condemned by the Internet population. The teacher has also received flak from the users for his inhuman behaviour toward the students. While some users have opined that the teacher could have just confiscated the phones, others expressed that if not anything then at least money should be valued as the phones cost a lot of money.