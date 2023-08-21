Chinese Woman Buys Puppy From Local Shop, And It Turned Out To Be A...

A woman in China was left dumbfounded after the puppy that she had purchased from a local pet shop turned out to be something else completely. The woman, identified as just Ms Wang, had been an animal lover and pet enthusiast since a young age. She grew up with pet dogs in her household and hence developed a love for pet canines. She wanted to have one in her adulthood as well and hence in 2017, paid Rs 15,000 for what she thought was a Japanese Spitz pup from a shop.

According to a report in the Mirror, everything went fine for about three months but after that, things got a little difficult for Ms Wang. after the pup started growing up. She was left bewildered by the fact that the dog never barked and also stopped eating dog food after a while. Its fur also got thicker and its tail was longer than that of a normal dog. It was then that Ms Wang got a little suspicious. Eventually, she learned the pet was a domesticated fox after receiving confirmation from a staff member of a local zoo.

Advertisement

Ms Wang, a resident of Jinzhong in the Shanxi region of China, claimed to have purchased the “puppy" at a pet store in July 2017.