Chinese Woman Reaches Pakistan By Road To Marry Her 18-Year-Old Lover

Amid the Anju-Nasrullah and Seema-Sachin cross-border romance, the love story of China’s Gao Feng and Pakistan’s Javed is hogging the limelight. Gao, a 21-year-old woman from China, travelled to Islamabad via road last week. She was received by her lover 18-year-old Javed, a resident of Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the police said on Thursday. Gao arrived in Pakistan via Gilgit on a three-month tourist visa.

Javed and Gao met each other on Snapchat and were in touch with each other for three years before they fell in love.

According to the police, Gao was taken to Javed’s maternal uncle’s home in Samarbagh Tehsil of Lower Dir district. Due to the prevailing security situation, he didn’t take Gao to his hometown in the Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.

Izzatullah Khan, Javed’s maternal uncle, told PTI that Gao and Javed got married on Wednesday after Gao converted to Islam and adopted the name Kiswa. According to Javed’s maternal uncle, Gao, now Kiswa arrived in Islamabad on July 20, where Khan and Javed received her.

They came to the Lower Dir district on July 21, where Gao stayed at Izzatullah’s residence in Samarbagh.

Izzatullah said, “Javed and Gao performed nikkah on Wednesday and then left for Islamabad after the local police and district administration convinced them that her stay in the district was unsafe due to security reasons and the Holy Month of Muharram."