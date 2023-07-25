Chinese Woman Steals Rs 5 Crore From Office To Perform Black Magic On Her Boyfriend

It is commonly believed that love goes beyond boundaries and everything is fair there. There are people around the world who have an immense passion for love and can do anything for their partners. There have been various cases where people have travelled miles just to meet their loved ones. There have also been cases where love has become toxic and crossed the line. Sometimes people go over the top to impress or keep their partners in their lives. In China, a woman was caught stealing a lot of money from her workplace to engage in black magic or ritual to keep her boyfriend happy in the relationship.

An accountant with the surname Wang, who resides in the Liaoning province in northeastern China, has been arrested by the police after she stole an amount of 4.8 million yuan for black magic. She wanted to keep her boyfriend happy in the relationship with the help of this ritual. According to reports, it was found that Wang was tempted by fortune-tellers and horoscope advertisements that she saw online, to find solutions for her problematic relationship.

Advertisement

Reportedly, she had even found a spiritual master, who took around 400,000 yuan from her. Later, he took her to another master, who convinced her that her relationship problems would be over with Thai-style black magic. As per reports from the investigators, it was found that Wang had made around 150 payments totalling 3.89 million yuan to the master.

After Wang was caught by her employers, she had no regrets. She firmly believed that the rituals had improved her relationship, and her boyfriend didn’t leave her.