Chocolate Taster To Fake Executives, Jobs That Are Low In Effort But Good In Pay

Work smart, not hard. That’s a saying we often try to implement in our lives. But it is easier said than done. A majority of us have 9-5 jobs. From getting up early in the morning to returning home exhausted at the end of the day, our lives often feel monotonous and stuck in a routine. There is no denying the fact that stress is a part of work and striking the work-life balance sometimes feels quite the ordeal. But, do you know that there are jobs where by putting in minimal effort, you can earn in lakh? Check them out below:

Chocolate taster

There are hardly any people who do not love chocolate. But, you will be amazed to hear that there is a job willing to pay you a hefty amount, just for tasting chocolate. All you need to do is take a bite, contemplate the taste, smell, and colour of the chocolate, and share your feedback with the chocolate-makers. A chocolate company named Godiva Chocolates often hires such enthusiastic chocolate tasters, having a salary of Rs 25 to 50 lakh.

Water Slide Tester

Another equally interesting job having a good salary is that of a water slide tester. In this profession, you have to check the quality of the water in water springs by testing the slope. Further, this enjoyable job allows you to connect with several hotel chains or popular travel companies, where you have to oversee whether the water slides are safe for use or not. The average pay of a water slide tester is about 25 lakhs.

Professional Sleep

If sleep is your second hobby, then this job is the ideal match for you. A luxury bed-making company named Simone Horn Limited employs people who are willing to check the quality and comfort of the beds by sleeping on them before these beds are sold to customers. Just the act of sleeping enables you to earn lakhs of rupees.

Panda Research

Pandas are undeniably one of the cutest creatures. And if you consider yourself to be an animal lover, then this job is the best suited for you. In China’s Sichuan province, interested candidates are hired to research pandas. This is a brilliant job opportunity as the profession will help you attain a salary package of 26-27 lakh rupees.

Fake Executives

The job of a fake executive is another lucrative profession that is both low-effort but great in pay. In this job, all you need to do is dress well in a suit and tie with boots, and attend meetings, public functions, and dinners. They are hired by companies to create a good impression of the particular company and make a brand name.

