'Choose Wisely': Man Says Watching IPL is Waste of Time, Gets Roasted on Twitter

As frequently expressed, cricket flows through the veins of Indians, and when it comes to the IPL, it reaches a whole new level. For two months, cricket enthusiasts experience a thrill that is beyond imagination. However, now that the 2023 edition of the IPL has concluded, people are already longing for its return, expressing their nostalgia through memes and contemplating how to fill the void left by those exhilarating hours of watching cricket. In the midst of this sentiment, a Twitter user recently claimed that watching the IPL is a waste of time, which naturally sparked outrage among Indians who responded by roasting him relentlessly.

Tanay Pratap, a user on social media, pointed out how people often complain about not having enough time, yet they find themselves engrossed in watching the IPL for hours on end. He stated, “That’s 4 hrs/day, 30 days/month - 120 hrs wasted. Imagine the possibilities if those hours were spent learning a new skill. Choose wisely how you invest your time." However, his comment triggered a backlash from individuals who felt their sentiments were hurt. Some individuals playfully took a dig at him by comparing watching the IPL to an essential daily chore like bathing, highlighting its significance in their lives.

One user humorously retorted, “Do you know how much you wasted taking a bath every day for the past year?" Another user expressed their annoyance by stating, “I hate Twitter for showing this tweet on my feed." A third user chimed in, sarcastically remarking, “Life is too precious to waste time writing tweets on Twitter (not mine though)."

Amidst the responses, a more serious tone emerged as one person expressed, “It’s a subjective thing. Things that are productive for you don’t necessarily mean they’re productive for others too! What if someone spent the entire day learning a new skill and watched the match at night? Life without joy is the same as a skill without motivation to work!"

Another person shared a similar sentiment, stating, “Let people enjoy a bit. (I don’t watch IPL). Life cannot always be about problems, learning skills, blah blah… being happy is the ultimate goal."

Where do you stand on this matter?