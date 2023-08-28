CID Blooper With 'Dead Body' Moving During Gun Fire Has Viewers Chuckling Hard

TV show CID holds a a very special spot in the hearts of countless viewers. People nostalgically recall its gripping cases, iconic characters, and unforgettable catchphrases. Now, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media is a blooper from the iconic show. It features the best character, ACP Pradyuman, Daya and Abhijeet at a crime scene as they are trying to solve a murder mystery. However, what caught the attention of fans was the movement of dead body when shots were fired.

Uploaded on ‘X’ by user named ‘Pulkit Kochar’, the 4 seconds long clip shows gun firing happening. While the CID team moves in defence, the dead body kind of jumps too. “Nothing like CID," wrote the ‘X’ user.

Here is the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has nearly 140K views. “I have trolled CID so much but have realised that with the no of episodes they put out at such regular frequency, hats off. So much better than some of the Netflix or Prime crime dramas," wrote an ‘X’ user. Another person wrote, “It took me a few replays, but it was soo worth it."