Cillian Murphy's Photo from Ireland's Abortion March in 2016 Surfaces After Oppenheimer's Success

With his mesmerising icy-blue-eyed good looks but also with his enigmatic persona, Cillian Murphy is a force to be reckoned with, and his recent portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ proves that he’s a master of his craft. But there’s more to this Irish heartthrob than meets the eye! Unearthing an old gem, fans now discovered a moment that truly made him shine as a human being. In a surprising twist of events, a picture of him emerged from a past abortion rights march in Ireland, where he braved the pouring rain to show solidarity with the public and stand against the abortion ban.

The image of him smiling amid the crowd went viral, earning him accolades for his courage and compassion. On Twitter, a fan exclaimed, “Cillian Murphy might be the star of a massive movie atm, but to me, he will always be the guy that showed up in the rain to our abortion rights marches."

In addition to joining the march, Cillian also extended his gratitude to the Together for Yes campaigners with a thoughtful gesture - a chocolate cake accompanied by a note which read, “‘Thank you all so much for your hard work on the Yes campaign. Together for change, for equality, for love. Together for Yes! Best wishes, Cillian Murphy."

And it seems like fans just can’t get enough of this multi-faceted star. Some fans shared their newfound admiration, declaring, “Learning that Cillian Murphy marched in the rain for abortion rights makes him 1000% hotter. I don’t make the rules!"

“So glad Cillian Murphy is receiving a lot of love now internationally he’s just generally a great person. My first impression of him was him advocating for abortion rights and encouraging Irish men to use their vote to repeal the 8th," said another.