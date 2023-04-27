Clip Of ‘Desi Tourists’ Jumping On Rental Thar Makes Twitter Angry

Goa has long been a popular tourist destination, known for its beautiful beaches, nightlife and scenic drives. However, in recent years, some tourists have been spotted ruining the peaceful life and beauty of Goa with their nuisance acts. One recent example shows a group of tourists dancing on the roof of a rental Thar, parked at the side of a road. Such incidents have raised concerns about the safety of tourists and locals alike, as well as the need for stricter regulations on rental vehicles. In a video shared on Twitter by a user named Herman Gomes, two tourists are seen dancing and jumping on the roof of an SUV with open doors and headlights on.

Sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote, “Just another day in Goa. Desi tourists (read baboons) jumping on a rent a car. Hope these lunatics know how much it would cost the owner to repair the car. Please stop coming to Goa - PUH…LEE…ZZzzzz. Any guesses which state they belong? (sic)"

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Since the video was shared on social media a day ago, it has sparked a debate among users over the safety and responsibility of tourists. Many expressed their disapproval of the tourists’ behaviour. Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “Moves on Punjabi beats. Dilli/Haryana/Punjab."

Another user suggested, “Car rental companies should also be able to charge for damages like Hotels in such cases. Even filing of damages legally might be the solution."

Advertisement

One more user commented on the fines that the car owners could impose, “Don’t worry owners over there are very smart they will take the heavy fine from them and if they deny they know how to deal with them."

“Money cannot bring decency. We don’t teach in schools and home civic sense. Only dole out graduates. Focus on grades only. See the litter around, done by people. No rules for pedestrians," read another reaction.

A lot of Twitter users also urged Goa Police to take appropriate action against the tourists in the viral clip. Till now, the video has garnered over 23 thousand views.

Read all the Latest News here