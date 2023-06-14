Closest Supernova To Earth Sparks Talk Of Signal From Aliens

Contacting extraterrestrial beings has always been a subject of great interest for many people. Now, an extraordinary discovery by astronomers led by the University of Washington has identified a recently erupted supernova, that can aid in this. SN 2023ixf erupted in the Pinwheel Galaxy, positioned just 21 million light-years away from Earth. This remarkable celestial event, the closest stellar explosion witnessed by the human eye in the past ten years, has piqued the interest of scientists who propose that it could serve as a beacon for potential extraterrestrial communications, reported WST Post. The theory underlying this intriguing notion is based on the assumption that within a radius of approximately 300 light-years, there may be around 100 supernovae. There are ongoing investigations exploring the possibility of these systems being accompanied by inhabited planets. Should extraterrestrial civilizations have observed the eruption of SN 2023ixf, they could potentially utilize it as a signal to attract attention for interstellar communications.

The discovery of SN 2023ixf occurred at the National Astronomical Observatory in Gozo, with the supernova being identified as a Type II explosion—a result of a star at least eight times larger than our sun exhausting its core’s ability to sustain fusion, leading to a cataclysmic explosion and the shedding of its outer layers. These brilliant explosions often emit light that remains visible for months or even years after the event, making them significant contributors to the formation of heavy elements and the subsequent creation of new stars and planets.

The University of Washington team, led by James Davenport, is focusing on SN 2023ixf due to its relative youth compared to previously observed supernovae. They believe it presents a prime opportunity to monitor extraterrestrial radio signals using the “SETI ellipsoid," a spatial region where potential civilizations might have had sufficient time to witness astronomical events. This ellipsoid encompasses approximately 100 nearby stars.

The team has employed the Allen Telescope Array in North Carolina and the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope in Virginia to investigate the presence of habitable planets surrounding these stars. Their intention is to regularly observe the ellipsoid over the coming months as new stars enter the sample while remaining open to coordinating observations with other facilities operating across multiple wavelengths.

While contact with extraterrestrial civilizations remains unlikely, Davenport and his team are committed to pursuing this avenue of exploration, recognizing the significance of not overlooking potential signals. As Davenport remarked to New Scientist quoted WST POst, “The worst thing that could happen is that a signal comes in and we don’t notice it because we didn’t bother to look."

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy captured the early stages of SN 2023ixf in action. He tweeted, “I used the colour data I already had on this galaxy and stacked about 10 minutes worth of exposures to create this animation. You can see how close the supernova is to some nebulae in the arm… Imagine the view from there!"