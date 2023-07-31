Co-founder Of Company Involved In Titan Sub Tragedy Now Wants To Send Humans To Venus

Despite the Titan submarine accident, OceanGate Expeditions’ co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein is not giving up. The CEO of OceanGate, who co-founded the company, is now leading plans to transport humans to Venus. In a recent interview with the Insider, Söhnlein said he is convinced that his new organisation, Humans2Venus, would be able to host a floating colony of 1,000 inhabitants on the hottest planet in the solar system by 2050.

Söhnlein now serves as the chairman of Humans2Venus. The concept involves constructing a floating settlement on Earth’s twin that can endure sulphuric acid storms, one of the many problems that render Venus uninhabitable.

“Forget OceanGate. Forget Titan. Forget Stockton. Humanity could be on the verge of a big breakthrough and not take advantage of it because we, as a species, are gonna get shut down and pushed back into the status quo," Söhnlein told Insider.

The Titan submarine tragedy has not tempered Söhnlein’s ambition, and he believes that humanity must continue to push the boundaries of creativity. “It’s aspirational, but I think it’s also very doable by 2050," Söhnlein added.

Söhnlein’s ambitious project is based on NASA research that suggests there is a slice of Venusian atmosphere around 30 miles from the surface where humans may conceivably exist. Söhnlein, on the other hand, has not provided any details about how the proposed colony would deal with the hurricane-force winds that are also a feature of Venus.

Is it possible for people to live on Venus?

However, Söhnlein’s concept raises serious concerns about how such a space station, which might house up to 1,000 colonists, would withstand the hurricane-force winds that reach speeds of 224 miles per hour on Venus.