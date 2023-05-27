'Co-workers Think I'm Unwell': Viral Poster in GT vs MI Sums Up IPL Fans' Work-Life Scenario

IPL season!, when cricket fans willingly endure sleepless nights along with tireless work hours, all for the love of this incredible T20 league. But here’s the twist: once they manage to secure those golden stadium tickets, their excitement goes through the roof! Suddenly, taking leaves from work becomes a top priority to secure those prime seats on time. And then, every cricket fan suddenly falls “ill" when the IPL fever hits. Whether it’s a mysterious cricket-related flu or an unexplained passion-induced fever, they’ve got it all! It’s like a secret language that only true fans understand. Recently, a woman’s poster during the GT vs MI match summed up every fan’s work-life struggle in the IPL. It was like a hilarious mirror reflecting their daily grind with a twist of cricket.

During the Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad, a poster that stole the spotlight featured a woman who cleverly concealed her face with a placard that had an amusing message: “Don’t show me on camera, my co-workers think I’m unwell." But the fun didn’t stop there! As if one witty placard wasn’t enough, her friend stood beside her, proudly displaying another sign that spilled the beans: “She is Swiggy Admin."

Check Out the Viral Poster:

Was it just a harmless prank, or was Swiggy secretly spicing up the advertising game? The internet was divided, with some convinced it was a genius marketing strategy while others simply embraced the entertainment value of the moment.

In fact, social media users couldn’t resist chiming in on the viral poster, sharing their own witty observations and playful speculations. One user cleverly remarked, “Ah, the modern way of advertising their company." Not to be outdone, another user playfully teased, “The guy holding the yellow banner is definitely from Zomato."

Meanwhile, the cricketing arena was set ablaze as GT emerged triumphant, defeating MI by a staggering 62 runs to secure a spot in the IPL 2023 final. It was a breathtaking display of skill and power, with Shubman Gill stealing the show by smashing a magnificent century, propelling GT to an impressive total of 233/3 in just 20 thrilling overs.

The toss favoured Mumbai Indians, who elected to field first, placing the pressure on Gujarat Titans to set a formidable target. However, Rohit Sharma and his determined squad couldn’t contain the sheer force of Gujarat’s batting onslaught. The match came to an unexpected end in the 18th over, as MI succumbed to the relentless bowling attack. With the dust settling on this captivating encounter, all eyes now turn to the highly-anticipated final showdown between CSK and GT, set to unfold at the illustrious Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.