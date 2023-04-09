Home » Viral » 'Coconuts Prohibited': Viral Air India Poster For Check-In Baggage Has Internet Curious

'Coconuts Prohibited': Viral Air India Poster For Check-In Baggage Has Internet Curious

A Reddit user, u/booshdawg, took to the social media website and shared an Air India notice that features items that are not allowed during the check-in baggage.

Viral Air India Poster For Check-In Baggage Has Internet Curious. (Image: Canva)
When you travel on a flight there are certain rules and regulations that you have to follow. For instance, you cannot carry batteries or any sort of fire hazard in the check-in baggage. However, another bizarre thing that has been added to the list is coconuts. Yes, you read that right. A Reddit user, u/booshdawg, took to the social media website and shared an Air India notice that features items that are not allowed during the check-in baggage. Coming as a little strange, the poster left many people amused. “What am I supposed to do with my coconut now?" read the caption.

People are now wondering what exact situation would have compelled the company to take this decision.

Apart from this, the notice mentioned the usual articles not allowed on a plane. “The following items are not permitted to be carried in check-in baggage." The poster then listed a few examples. The usual suspects were the power banks, e-cigarettes, lighters, and other valuables like cash, gold, or even documents," it read.

What am I supposed to do with my coconut now? by u/booshdawg in indiameme

“its not a rock, just eat/drink it and throw the shell away. also it is not permitted in check-in baggage, just put it in your carry on," wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “Tie it to your segway that is operated by the power bank and send it back along with the party popper concealed in the segway storage."

“What’s wrong with documents?" wrote a Reddit user. To this, one person responded, “In case they get lost, they don’t wanna be responsible. It’s more of an advice from them. They won’t confiscate your docs if they found it in your check in luggage." “You need them at immigration in the foreign country. If you keep it in check in, you may not be able to retrieve it bag is lost or delayed," answered another person.

first published: April 09, 2023, 17:18 IST
last updated: April 09, 2023, 17:18 IST
