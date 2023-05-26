Coimbatore Man Masters Bicycle Stunts Against All Odds, Aims to 'Wheelie' His Way into World Records

Arun, a native of the Coimbatore region in Tamil Nadu, is an expert in performing stunts on a bicycle. Alongside his contract job in the power department, he pursued his passion for stunts, which originated during his school days when he used to ride his bicycle to school. Reflecting on his journey, Arun shared, “Mastering the art of balancing on just one wheel was a challenging task that took me a considerable amount of time. Moving forward while maintaining the same position was equally difficult."

“Determined to conquer this skill, I dedicated myself to mastering the art of balancing and progressing on a single wheel. Gradually, I attempted longer distances and achieved success. However, due to concerns for my safety, both the general public and traffic police advised me to prioritise returning home safely rather than indulging in daring acts."

Later, Arun engaged in a discussion with the concerned individuals, questioning if his financial circumstances played a role in their rejection. Following this, a few individuals approached him discreetly, pleading with him to avoid performing stunts on public roads and instead suggesting the utilisation of grounds or similar designated areas. Taking their advice into consideration, Arun made the decision to practice his stunts on deserted roadways. Motivated by a desire to secure a position in the long distance wheelie category of the Guinness Book of Records, he currently dedicates his time to perfecting a wheelie spanning a distance of 20 kilometers.

Instead of referring to him as Arun, the community bestowed upon him the nickname “Wheelie Arun." He holds a deep appreciation for bicycles, recognising them as the initial vehicle most individuals learn to ride, although contemporary children seem more inclined towards motorbikes than traditional bicycles. Reflecting on his journey, Arun expresses that his name would have already graced the record books had he possessed the means to acquire a suitable bicycle and helmet earlier. Demonstrating his prowess, he effortlessly performs tricks such as wheelies, one-footed balancing, and even handstands.

As his conversation with News18 concludes, he eagerly returns to his practice, ready to resume perfecting his stunts.