Coimbatore Man Turns Cigarette Butts into Soft Toys and Pillows

Every year 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are trashed around the world approximately. These cigarette wastes contain a variety of substances in addition to the biodegradable components, including formaldehyde, nicotine, and plastic particles. One of these is cellulose acetate, which pollutes the soil and acts as a barrier to water absorption.

It takes ten years or longer for these cigarette wastes to degrade. An NGO in the city of Coimbatore has now developed a plan to reuse these products and turn them into tiny, adorable soft toys. They also turn cigarette waste into pillows and carpets.

Even more, they have mapped the locations where this type of rubbish has been dumped and placed a bin there to collect cigarette butts. The NGO has assembled a crew, and among themselves they have divided the work. Few go around the city in collecting these wastes and few just take the spongy substance from the waste and another team stuffs them into toys and pillows and makes the soft toys.

The gathered nicotine is delivered to surrounding farms to be composted, and the paper product is ground up and delivered to a different company where it can be burned to make mosquito repellents. The spongy material is then processed and transformed into fluffy materials so that they emerge as the ideal soft toys.

When asked about this initiative to the chairperson of the NGO Hafeesur Rahman he said: “We are planning to keep 15-20 bins in each ward to collect the cigarette waste. Likewise 100 wards of the coimbatore city will be covered in the near future. I am ok with the people who smoke cigarettes as its their personal choice but I am concerned about disposing of the cigarette butts properly as its a massive problem worldwide. I wanted to do something to the environment and hence I create awareness about the disposal of cigarette waste. We also provide pillows made from cigarette waste to the government hospital for free. We also do projects in collaboration with business houses as a part of their CSR works."

When cigarettes first gained popularity in the 1900s, they lacked filters. A cigarette manufacturer came up with the concept of including filters in cigarettes in the 1950s. The researchers then issued a study stating that cigarettes without filters may cause lung cancer. The cigarettes were then produced by each and every firm using plastic filters.

98 percent of cigarettes today contain filters. But in reality, the filters simply make it simpler to breathe by blocking some contaminants.

