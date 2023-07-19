Company Fires Top Performer To Teach Employees A Lesson; Social Media Is Irked

Employees are undoubtedly a company’s most valuable assets. Recognising or appreciating their efforts occasionally makes them feel valued. However, one company has left people irked on social media after it fired one of the top performers in order to prove a point and teach a lesson to other staff members.

Recently, a post on Reddit dedicated to workplace experiences drew a lot of attention and criticism. The post centres around a Reddit user’s account of their company’s unexpected behaviour, stating that they fired one of their most accomplished employees only to make a statement and teach other staff members a lesson.

“Company fired a top performer to show us that they can fire anybody at will," reads the title of the post shared by the Reddit user. The user then went on to explain the exact circumstances and the events leading up to the aforementioned occurrence.

“Honestly, a lot of things have been going down at my current job including upper management stealing commissions from workers, not respecting contract terms, giving us a hard time if we spend more than 5 mins in the bathroom and saying the door is open if we don’t like it etc," the Reddit user wrote.

In the next paragraph, he also stated that the firm had fired a high-performing coworker. “Our direct manager told us they fired him as an EXAMPLE, that we shouldn’t fight with management for stuff like commissions or breach of contracts, because they can fire anybody at will if we are trying to go against what they say," the Reddit user added.

