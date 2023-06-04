Company Under Fire for 'Locking' Employees Inside Office, Video Causes Outrage Online

A video which has sparked massive outrage online shows a watchman is locking doors of an office to not let employees exit without permission. Edtech entrepreneur Ravi Handa has shared the video on Twitter as he can be heard talking to the watchman about what is actually happening. In the video, the watchman revealed that one of the managers has asked him to not let employees out of the office without his permission. The video, now gone viral, has massively angered people online.

Also Read: Bengaluru Landlord Investing Rs 8 Lakh in Tenant’s Start-up Has Internet in Shock

“Indian edtech founders are now literally locking in their employees. Get the hell out of this country. Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this," wrote Handa while sharing the video. The name of the company is ‘Coding Ninjas’.

Have a look at the viral video here:

Handa has also posted the company’s official statement clarifying that the incident happened due to a “regrettable" action by an employee. The company further mentioned how it was immediately rectified. “We want to clarify that the incident that occurred two weeks ago was due to a regrettable action by an employee in one of our offices. The same was immediately rectified within minutes, the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused due to his actions. In light of the incident, the founders also personally expressed their regret and apologised to all the employees," read the statement. Have a look:

Advertisement

The video, however, angered people online. “Employee lock-ins are an unfortunate practice that goes against the principles of workplace freedom and employee rights. It’s crucial to promote a healthy work environment where individuals are respected and have the autonomy to flourish," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Let’s focus on raising awareness and fostering conversations around employee rights and workplace ethics."

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘No Turning Head’: Confusing Road Sign Leaves Brits Puzzled And Wondering Where Not To Look

What do you think?