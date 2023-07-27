Conjunctivitis Memes Take Over Twitter as Eye Infection Cases Rise in Delhi-NCR

Over the past few weeks, Conjunctivitis cases have been on a rise in the country. Watery discharge, irritation, swelling of the lids, redness and pain in the eyes – these are few symptoms of the majority of patients visiting emergency departments due to this eye disease. Most of the cases are from the national capital and surrounding areas, which have experienced relentless rainfall. Dr. JS Titiyal, Chief of RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, Delhi, while speaking to ANI said, “We are getting at least 100 cases of conjunctivitis per day. There is usually a seasonal increase in conjunctivitis cases, which coincides with the flu season. The conjunctivitis cases are mostly caused by viruses."

While many people are worried and trying to cope up with the disease. People on social media are taking a respite by sharing memes on various social media platforms. From sharing hilarious images to Bollywood related visuals, memers took full advantage of this moment.

Here, have a look for yourself:

