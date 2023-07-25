What's The Viral TikTok Trend Of Consuming Borax Experts Are Warning About

Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Consuming borax can cause stomach irritation, leading to symptoms like blue-green vomit or diarrhoea.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 12:35 IST

Delhi, India

Over time, consuming borax may even lead to anaemia and seizures. (Credits: Twitter)

Social media has become a hotbed for viral trends, and while some are innocuous and entertaining, others may be downright dangerous. One must exercise extreme caution while consuming content from social media since there have been instances of harmful trends and the repercussions that have resulted. This time, a concerning trend is about drinking borax -a washing powder and pesticide - in an attempt to treat health problems such as arthritis and lupus. Health specialists and medical officials are strongly warning against this dangerous practice, which presents serious health risks.

The Borax trend gained popularity on TikTok, as a few videos showed people adding it to smoothies or coffee. Dr Kelly Johnson-Arbor, a medical toxicology specialist and co-director of the National Capital Poison Centre, was forthright in identifying the dangers of this trend. They told Yahoo In the Know, “But borax is actually a poisonous compound and should never be eaten. Borax consumption has been recently popularized on TikTok as a way to treat inflammation, but … there is no evidence that swallowing borax has any human health benefits."

The dangers of ingesting borax are numerous, said Dr Kelly. It can cause stomach irritation, leading to symptoms like blue-green vomit or diarrhoea. Over time, it may even lead to anaemia and seizures. Not to mention, direct skin contact with borax can cause rashes, turning the skin bright pink and causing it to peel off.

What is a Borax?

    • Borax is a powdered substance that is widely found in laundry detergent and is also offered as a cleaning agent on its own. It’s worth noting that boric acid, a different form of the same compound (boron), is used to kill ants and cockroaches. Despite its common domestic use, U.S. Borax, a main supplier of the material, expressly advises against consuming it, claiming that it is not meant for internal use or ingestion in any form.

    As the dissemination of health misinformation on social media remains a worry, medical experts are stepping up to alert people about the risks of such so-called hacks and alternatives. Individuals must rely on reliable sources for health-related information.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 25, 2023, 12:32 IST
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 12:35 IST
