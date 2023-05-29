Consumption Of Strawberries Slows Ageing: Scientist Who Eats Them Twice A Week

As people grow older, even their skin tends to change. For some people, it becomes difficult to accept these changes, and they resort to anti-ageing products to feel and look younger. Some various surgeries and transplants help maintain the glow and make people look younger. However, despite using these chemical products, resorting to natural methods should be considered more helpful. A similar study has been conducted by a scientist.

Dr Paul Robbins, co-director of the Institute of the Biology of Ageing and Metabolism at the University of Minnesota, has found that a special compound, known as fisetin, helps people with anti-ageing. According to reports, it was found that this special chemical is found in strawberries and helps people look younger. It was also found that fisetin helps kill the ‘Zombie Cells’ in the body. Reportedly, this special compound is also found in other red-coloured fruits, like apples and berries.

At first, he conducted research on mice in his lab. He revealed that he has been researching fisetin for years and has been blown away by how well it can keep lab mice healthy. He has previously demonstrated in published studies that fisetin can prolong and improve the lives of lab mice.

During the pandemic, he started using fisetin on himself and discovered that the compound helped him age well and boosted his immunity by reducing inflammation and lowering the levels of potent zombie cells that accumulate in his body over time. After seeing some visible changes, he hasn’t stopped since then and has started taking two doses of fisetin every week.

Dr Robbins said that he used fisetin on himself as he had a cranky knee and discovered that every time he took it, there was an improvement in the pain. He said that it’s possible everything he’s feeling could just be a powerful placebo effect. Again, there’s no evidence in humans that this sort of treatment has any benefit."

Scientists have also called fisetin a senolytic because it destroys damaged cells in the body. When these zombie cells are eliminated, the function of major organs such as the heart, liver, lungs, and brain improves because inflammation is reduced, and as a result, diseases caused by age do not spread in the body.