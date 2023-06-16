Cool Girl Syndrome: When Women Hide Their True Selves to Be 'One of the Guys'

She’s fun, easygoing and pretty. She likes hanging out with guys. And, like them, she enjoys watching soccer over a beer or playing video games. The “cool girl" is the embodiment of the perfect girl, the perfect girlfriend… in the eyes of men, at least. Propagated by pop culture, the myth of the “cool girl" is now being debunked on social networks, where “cool girl syndrome" is being called out as a recipe for toxic relationships.

If you’re wondering what a “cool girl" looks like, think of the characters played by Mila Kunis in the romantic comedy “Friends with Benefits," Megan Fox in the “Transformers" movies or the Robin character in the “How I Met Your Mother" series. They’re fun, they’re easygoing, and they don’t give a damn. The image of the “cool girl" has entered the collective subconscious via pop culture, and especially Hollywood, which for decades has elevated this kind of girl to the status of the “perfect woman." At least from a male point of view.

Advertisement

This entertainment industry fantasy is now being challenged by social media users, who talk of “cool girl syndrome." Hollywood’s mythical persona, fabricated by a largely male-dominated industry, is being called out as harmful to women in general, much like the related term of “pick me girls," also brought into the spotlight by TikTok. The pretty, funny and laidback “cool girl" — the opposite of the “needy girl" — is a model not to be followed if you want to have a healthy and happy romantic relationship. By adopting this behavior, women might force themselves to have common interests with a partner — often typically male activities (playing video games, watching sports on TV, mechanics…) — repress some of their emotions and fail to show their true personality. This analysis is not new. In fact, it is central to the plot of Gillian Flynn’s novel “Gone Girl," adapted for the big screen in 2014 by David Fincher. In this movie, the hero, played by Ben Affleck discovers that his missing wife, played by Rosamund Pike, was always playing a role, that she had hidden her true personality from him for years in order to fit his needs and wishes as closely as possible.

A death sentence