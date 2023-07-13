Could Music Help Combat Developmental Language Disorder in Children?

Learning to speak comes naturally to children. But some find it difficult to communicate through language, despite there being no apparent reason to expect this kind of difficulty. According to a new study, music could help children with speech and language processing difficulties to find their voice. Researchers at Western Sydney University in Australia and the Lyon Neuroscience Research Center in France have investigated the benefits of music for language learning in very young children. To do this, they conducted an experiment with 15 French-speaking children with developmental language disorder and 18 with no such difficulties, all aged between 5 and 13. They had them listen to regular or irregular rhythms for 30 seconds, followed by several series of six phrases. The children were asked to repeat them back as accurately as possible while the research team recorded them.

These recordings showed that regular musical rhythms improved children’s ability to repeat phrases accurately. This was true whether or not they had difficulty expressing themselves orally. “We found that across all of the children — including those with language problems – the sentences were better able to be repeated out loud after the children had heard the regular musical rhythms compared to the irregular musical rhythms," said Dr Anna Fiveash, a cognitive psychologist at Western Sydney University and co-lead author of the study, published in the journal Science of Learning, quoted in a news release.

