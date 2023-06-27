Could Remote Working Be a Career Brake For Women and Young Employees?

After gaining widespread popularity, working from home is increasingly being called into question within companies. Many bosses are campaigning hard to get their employees to return to the office more often. And studies are proving them right, demonstrating the benefits of face-to-face working.

From Elon Musk and Bob Iger to Laxman Narasimhan and James Dyson, countless major business leaders have decried remote working, after widely deploying it during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sam Altman, creator of Open AI and Chat-GPT, declared it to be one of the tech industry’s “biggest mistakes."

This turnaround is all the more surprising given the obvious advantages of remote working, from the freedom of organization and productivity gains to reduced stress and better work-life balance. In fact, working from home is often seen as the ideal solution for better time management.

However, it would be an illusion to think that working from home has no drawbacks. In fact, this type of organization contributes to the individualization of professional tasks, placing the responsibility for failure solely on the shoulders of the employee. As a result, some workers are tempted to demonstrate their productivity by responding as quickly as possible to the slightest email or attending every meeting to which they are invited. A habit that is as time-consuming as it is exhausting in the long term.