Couple Gets Divorced After Wife Develops Face Marks Due to Medical Issues

A man named Subham Agrawal took to his official Twitter handle and shared how a friend of his was being ill-treated by her husband and now the couple is getting divorced. Taking to the micro blogging site, Subham revealed that she got married to the man a year ago and apparently, she was “way too beautiful" then. Now, she has developed marks on her face because of a medical issue. This is why they got a divorce. Speaking about his friend, Subham revealed that she said it went really good initially, “she was on cloud 9 as the guy was rich, handsome and what not. Though she also came from rich family. But for last 3 months post her body started developing some marks and doctor said it would be permanent, his behaviour changed."

This is when couple started having frequent fights, the guy would come late, there were no direct talks. The girl somehow sensed that he is sleeping with some one else and proved it right. This is when she decided to go for a divorce.

In another tweet, Subham wrote, “Learning: marry the one who haven’t got any reason to love you. face/body/money/fame are literally the most temporary thing humans have in this life - if this reason goes, everything shuts down. chose wisely."

The tweets have sparked a discussion on Twitter. “Feeling sorry for her. It is strange how most people still go for looks first rather than character," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Happens more often than we know, but the miserable part is that we aren’t addressing these issues enough bcz we still consider them taboo. I feel sorry that she’d to go through all this. But Most of all I’m proud of her for choosing herself. Looks fade away, but love shouldn’t."

Many people supported the girl and the tweet has garnered tons of responses.

