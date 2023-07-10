Couple Hit With Rs 24 Lakh Bill For Single Uber Ride; Company Responds

A US couple’s memorable trip to Guatemala took an unexpected turn when a simple Uber ride became an eye-watering experience. What should have been a $55 (About Rs 4,500) fare turned into a jaw-dropping bill of $29,994 (Approx Rs 24 Lakh). Blaming a currency conversion glitch, Uber mistakenly charged them in US dollars instead of the intended Costa Rican Colon.

The problem first came to light when Douglas Ordonez, the husband, tried to make a purchase with his debit card and was informed that there were insufficient funds available. Puzzled by this, he checked his bank account and was shocked to find the charge of $29,000. Speaking to Business Insider, Douglas Ordonez explained that he and his wife were in Guatemala to celebrate their fifth anniversary, making this unexpected incident even more frustrating and distressing.

The couple’s financial situation became a cause for concern throughout the remainder of their trip since such a significant amount had been charged to their debit card. Ordonez expressed his dismay, mentioning that dealing with this issue overshadowed their anniversary celebration, making it difficult for them to fully enjoy their time in Guatemala. Adams, his wife, shared his sentiments and described the sight of the charge on their bank account, particularly such a substantial sum, as truly shocking.