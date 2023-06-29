Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Couple Makes A Handprint Keepsake With Their Baby From A Scanner, Video Goes Viral

Couple Makes A Handprint Keepsake With Their Baby From A Scanner, Video Goes Viral

YouTube's beloved couple-turned-parents Madeline and Stephen's video has captivated Twitteratis. This endearing clip captures a special moment as the new parents delicately place their hands with the little one on the scanner.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 16:28 IST

Delhi, India

The love and tenderness radiating from this video left viewers with a warm feeling. (Credits: Twitter)
The love and tenderness radiating from this video left viewers with a warm feeling. (Credits: Twitter)

A wholesome video shared by Figen, a teacher whose Twitter account is renowned for its captivating content shared a new video that will definitely make you smile.In her latest tweet, Figen introduces us to a truly enchanting moment featuring none other than YouTube’s beloved couple-turned-parents Madeline and Stephen. This endearing clip captures a special moment of the couple with their son.The new parents delicately and gently place their hands (first their little one’s, then the mom places her hand and in the end, the dad places his hand on mom’s). The love and tenderness radiating from this video leave viewers with a warm feeling.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Recognizing the significance of this precious moment, Madeline and Stephen decide to immortalize it in a truly remarkable way. They take a printout of their handprints, capturing their loving family. With great care and attention to detail, they frame this as a symbol of their bond, ensuring that it will forever be a beautiful reminder of this day.

The Twitter community is completely captivated by this enchanting video, and their adoration is pouring out in the comment section. One user found beauty in the simplicity of the moment and commented, “simple and beautiful."

While another said, “Oh my God, I love this."

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • “This is simply the best family video I’ve seen so far!," a third user claimed it as the finest family video they have ever come across.

    Figen’s post has struck a chord with netizens far and wide, resonating with the depths of their hearts. Originally, this video was posted by Madeline and Stephen on their Instagram account. It has garnered immense attention from their dedicated fan base and other internet users. They have over 700k subscribers on YouTube and a significant following on Instagram.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 29, 2023, 13:39 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 16:28 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App