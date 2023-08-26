Couple Steals Electric Fan, Lamps and Kettle From Wales Hotel After Checking-in Empty-Handed

You might have heard about the practice of taking away small bathing items like shampoo sachets from hotels after checking out. However, consider the scenario where a Welsh couple just left those usual toiletries only to make off with everything else they could lay their hands on from a room of a newly-opened hotel. The 43-year-old landlady, Natalie Newton recounted how these unidentified guests went to great lengths to strip her hotel in Pembroke Dock, West Wales.

Reportedly, they departed with two fluffy white bath towels, a pair of hand towels, an electric fan, two lamps, a kettle, a tea caddy, and even a tower extension block complete with USB ports. “The only thing they didn’t take were the shampoo and soaps from the bathroom," Natalie wryly remarked.

Despite arriving with no luggage, the duo made a second trip to their car to fetch empty bags, which they proceeded to fill with items from their hotel room. This strange behaviour caught Natalie’s attention, as she reflected, “They were super-friendly when they checked in but I thought it was a bit strange because apart from the women’s handbag they had no luggage." Their room had been reserved through Booking.com, and while their initial card payment was declined, they managed to present a different card upon arrival at 8:45 p.m. the previous Saturday.

The following morning, they delayed their check-out and left the premises before hotel staff could enter the room. Newton elaborated, “When we checked on the CCTV we saw they went back out to the car to fetch bags to load up everything from the room."

Natalie expressed her sentiments, “I just feel they are horrible individuals who rip the mickey out of hardworking people like me and my staff." The robbery meant Natalie couldn’t let out Room 3 at the Dolphin because it was stripped bare and she couldn’t replace the items until Monday morning.

Natalie, alongside her partner, chef Ben Randall, established the hotel in 2019 after her family had operated it as a pub for two decades starting in 1999. The hardworking couple expressed their struggles to maintain their business and decried the behaviour of such guests who take advantage of their efforts. “We are struggling to keep our head above water so when so-called guests behave like this it’s sickening. We will find out who they are - someone is going to recognise them. Shame on them when we do," they lamented.