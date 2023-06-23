Trends :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Couple Who Tied The Knot On Titanic Wreckage Is Going Viral Again

Couple Who Tied The Knot On Titanic Wreckage Is Going Viral Again

New Yorkers David Leibowitz and Kimberley Miller became the first couple to get married on the wreck of Titanic in 2001.

Advertisement

Published By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 10:52 IST

New Delhi, India

The couple took a submersible to reach the wreckage site.
The couple took a submersible to reach the wreckage site.

The search for the missing Titanic submersible has ended on a tragic note. The sub disappeared on June 18, carrying five passengers, and was en route to the wreckage site of the RMS Titanic when it went off the radar. Now all the passengers onboard have been declared dead. Naturally, the event has triggered a wide range of discussions. Amidst the online chatter, a Reddit post has gone viral, capturing the attention of social media users. The post recounts the story of a couple who chose to exchange their vows at the depths of the Titanic’s remains.

The Reddit user shared a link to a BBC article, shedding light on a wedding ceremony that occurred more than two decades ago. They also wrote, “TIL I learned that in 2001, a New York couple got married on the deck of the Titanic, in a submarine. They faced criticism that their stunt was in ‘bad taste’."

Advertisement

Social media users were abuzz with this reminiscent of the past. Many shared their thoughts and opinions on the incident from 2001 and the ongoing search operation. To most, the venue of the wedding did not seem odd at all. They shared that if the couple wanted a unique venue they most certainly got it. “Not in bad taste, it’s a historical site. Also, it was 2001, not exactly ‘too soon’," a user wrote.

Another user commented, “I don’t see the big deal at all. Most of the weddings I’ve been to have been at sites littered with corpses."

“I think it’s a little dark but ultimately harmless. If they wanted a unique venue then they certainly got one," a comment read.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • In 2001, New Yorkers David Leibowitz and Kimberley Miller made headlines by becoming the first couple to be married on the wreck of the Titanic, inside a submersible situated on the ship’s deck. The pair embarked on the remarkable journey to the wreck, descending four kilometres (2.4 miles) beneath the North Atlantic aboard a submersible similar to those used in the Hollywood film Titanic.

    Despite facing criticism that their wedding was in “bad taste" and an insult to the 1,523 individuals who perished in the 1912 tragedy, Leibowitz and Miller remained firm in their conviction. The ceremony took place with Captain Ron Warwick, the commanding officer of the QE2 cruise liner, officiating the nuptials from the operations room of the Russian research ship, Akademik Keldysh. A visit to the Titanic came at a steep price of $36,000 (Rs 29 lakh) per person.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 10:52 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 10:52 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App