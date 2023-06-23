Couple Who Tied The Knot On Titanic Wreckage Is Going Viral Again

The search for the missing Titanic submersible has ended on a tragic note. The sub disappeared on June 18, carrying five passengers, and was en route to the wreckage site of the RMS Titanic when it went off the radar. Now all the passengers onboard have been declared dead. Naturally, the event has triggered a wide range of discussions. Amidst the online chatter, a Reddit post has gone viral, capturing the attention of social media users. The post recounts the story of a couple who chose to exchange their vows at the depths of the Titanic’s remains.

The Reddit user shared a link to a BBC article, shedding light on a wedding ceremony that occurred more than two decades ago. They also wrote, “TIL I learned that in 2001, a New York couple got married on the deck of the Titanic, in a submarine. They faced criticism that their stunt was in ‘bad taste’."

Social media users were abuzz with this reminiscent of the past. Many shared their thoughts and opinions on the incident from 2001 and the ongoing search operation. To most, the venue of the wedding did not seem odd at all. They shared that if the couple wanted a unique venue they most certainly got it. “Not in bad taste, it’s a historical site. Also, it was 2001, not exactly ‘too soon’," a user wrote.

Another user commented, “I don’t see the big deal at all. Most of the weddings I’ve been to have been at sites littered with corpses."

“I think it’s a little dark but ultimately harmless. If they wanted a unique venue then they certainly got one," a comment read.