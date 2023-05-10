Cows, Dogs, Ants: These Special Guests Attended Maharashtra Farmer's Only Daughter's Wedding

A farmer from Kothali, a small village in Buldana district, solemnized his daughter’s marriage in a unique way. In the guest list of this marriage, not only people but birds and ants were also included. These animals were fed before the humans and they got to pick their feast. Apart from this, this marriage was special because a huge number of people were part of the function and dinner party who were invited from five nearby villages.

Prakash Sarode, the farmer, made such arrangements for his only daughter. So the grandeur of this marriage was expected and this pomp and show didn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Even the venue was a special place to be as a mandap was built on a five-acre farm near the village. About ten thousand people were invited and fed. This feast wasn’t meant only for humans but the animals were also served their favorite food.

The feast for animals included ten quintals of dhepa for the cows, ten trolleys of dry fodder were fed to the cattle, dogs of the area were served food as they sat in a row. Two bags of sugar were also given to the ants as that the tiny creatures eventually got to know that they weren’t left out from the long list of invitees. That perhaps was the most striking feature of this marriage- no one remains hungry during this royal wedding.

Indian army officer Atul Diwane is the son-in-law of Prakash Sarode, with whom he married his only daughter. Prakash was able to pull off this mega event, thanks to his relatives.

This marriage certainly is the talk of the town across this district as the farmer with small land holdings, got his only daughter married to a young man working in the Indian Army with all grandiosity while taking all the care for the animals and birds living in the area.