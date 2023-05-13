Crack The Code: This 'Who Left First' Riddle Will Test Your Problem-Solving Skills

Are you ready to challenge your brain and put your problem-solving skills to the test? Look no further than the world of riddles. They are a great way to exercise your brain and improve your thinking skills. From math problems to wordplay, riddles come in many forms and can be found everywhere. But the best riddles are those that are hard to solve and leave you scratching your head in frustration. These riddles are not only entertaining but also help you develop your problem-solving abilities, improve your memory and concentration and boost your creativity. So, if you’re ready to put your brain to the test, take a shot at this challenging riddle.

The social media page Optical Illusion has presented an intriguing riddle to its followers. The riddle goes like this: “A single dad named Mark was tasked with raising three kids: Billy, Harry, and Joe. Billy left for college in 2019, Harry in 2020, and Joe in 2023. So, who left first?" Can you solve this thought-provoking riddle and figure out who left first? Give it a try and see if you can successfully crack the answer.

This mind-boggling riddle has caused quite a stir, with many online users providing the correct answer after cracking the code. However, some individuals are adding a fun twist to it by coming up with humorous responses that are bound to make you laugh out loud.

One user thought, “This is a dark joke."

While another joked with a reference to Arnold Schwarzenegger and wrote “but he will be back."

A third user expressed their confusion by asking, “Why did I think it was Mark?"

A participant offered a subtle hint to those still struggling with the riddle, “Mark was the one that got ‘left’ first."

This riddle may seem easy to solve at first glance, but it has left some individuals feeling confused and scratching their heads. Have you managed to crack the code and solve the riddle in just one go, or are you among the individuals still feeling puzzled and stumped by this tricky challenge? Don’t worry if you’re having a hard time cracking the riddle, we’ve got your back.

The solution to the riddle is the mother. For Mark to be a single dad, the mother must have left him and their children.