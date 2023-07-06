Created Threads Account? You Can’t Delete it Without Deleting Instagram and People are Livid

Meta has officially released its new social media platform Threads and created a frenzy among users online. For those who don’t know, the app is basically for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. It was originally scheduled to launch on Thursday evening, but the company decided to release it early. “Threads is a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. You log in using your Instagram account and posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length" Meta said in a blogpost. Not just this but the social media giant managed to gather 10 million logins in just 7 hours. Will Threads be able to replace Twitter? That’s the question on everyone’s mind right now.

Also Read: Threads Launch LIVE Updates: Users Go ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhage’ on Rival Twitter Platform

Advertisement

However, one thing that people are missing here is that you can only create an ID on Threads using your Instagram profile. With this, you allow it to sync your followers you have on Instagram. Another thing which has come as a shocker for many is that once you delete your Threads ID, your Instagram profile will be deleted automatically.

Many people took to Twitter and shared a screenshot from the ‘Terms and Conditions’ section, making people aware.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Zuckerberg did play smart, didn’t he?