Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Creepy-Crawly Crickets Swarm Small Town in US State of Nevada

Creepy-Crawly Crickets Swarm Small Town in US State of Nevada

Millions of Mormon crickets are swarming the town of Elko, covering roads and houses -- even blocking hospital access

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 06:56 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Residents say they are fed up with the ground-dwelling creepy-crawlies. (Image: Twitter)
Residents say they are fed up with the ground-dwelling creepy-crawlies. (Image: Twitter)

Invaders have taken over parts of the US state of Nevada — but they’re not body-snatchers or aliens; they’re crickets.

Millions of Mormon crickets are swarming the town of Elko, covering roads and houses — even blocking hospital access.

Residents say they are fed up with the ground-dwelling creepy-crawlies.

“You feel super violated," Colette Reynolds told CBS.

“When you’re inside the house it sounds like it’s raining because they just randomly let go of wherever they’re hanging onto and drop."

Advertisement

The creatures are even causing problems for the emergency services.

“Just to get patients into the hospital we had people out there with leaf blowers, with brooms," Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital’s Steve Burrows told local KSL TV.

“At one point we even had a tractor with a snowplow on it just to push the piles of crickets and move them on their way," he said.

Nevada’s state entomologist Jeff Knight said swarms of the crickets are not uncommon in the region, but just more noticeable as human populations spread to previously wild areas.

The bad news for the people of Elko is that there’s not much they can do, but wait for it all to be over.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • “There’s a route of tolerate it and they probably will move through," Knight told CBS.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 16, 2023, 06:56 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 06:56 IST
    Read More