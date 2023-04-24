CSK Fan Poster Asking Jadeja to Get Dismissed Only to See Dhoni Bat Proves Thala's Craze

The thunderous roar of “We want Dhoni!" can be heard in every stadium when the Chennai Super Kings take to the field. It doesn’t matter which city they’re playing in - the chants for MS Dhoni take over everything and everyone only because fans just can’t get enough of him!

Remember the yellow fever that swept over the stands at Eden Gardens during the recent match against KKR? That was clear proof of Dhoni’s immense popularity amongst fans. And as the CSK wickets fall one by one, the chants for Dhoni only grow louder. After all, the captain usually comes in to bat toward the end of the game, just when he wants it to finish in his own signature style. But even before that, the moment Ravindra Jadeja steps onto the field, CSK fans start wishing for his dismissal - not because they don’t support him, but because they just can’t wait for Thala to start batting!

The CSK vs KKR match was a perfect demonstration of how much MSDians yearn to see their hero in action. A fan’s placard summed it up perfectly: “Jaddu, can you please lose your wicket on the first ball? We want to see Mahi!" This sentiment echoed the feelings of every Dhoni fan in the stadium and beyond.

It’s a unique scene that plays out only with Dhoni’s CSK - fans cheering even when their own team loses a wicket. And it’s all because of the man himself!

And guess what? It actually happened! Jadeja lost his wicket to Kulwant Khejroliya’s full toss, which meant that Thala himself finally stepped up to the plate with just two balls remaining in the CSK innings. He remained unbeaten at three off two deliveries, but for fans, that was more than enough. Simply seeing Dhoni in action, no matter how many balls or runs, was a dream come true.

Dhoni’s impact on the game is truly commendable and this is just one proof!

