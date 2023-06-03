‘CSK Fever Isn’t Over Yet’: Fan Prints MS Dhoni’s Photo On Wedding Card

Since the beginning of the Indian Premier League 2023, MS Dhoni has become a trendy topic across social media. The craze got a massive spark after the legendary caption led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL trophy. Following CSK’s historic triumph, fans are leaving no stone unturned to pay their tributes to Dhoni. Now, a die-hard fan of the star cricketer is making a stir across the internet as the person got a photograph of his idol printed on his wedding card. The cricket enthusiast has been recognised as Deepak Patel, who hails from Tamnar town of Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, reported India Today.

Apart from a graphic of MS Dhoni on both sides, the viral wedding card featured Captain Cool’s iconic jersey number 7. In a bid to enhance its beauty, the word “Thala," an affectionate phrase frequently used when referring to Dhoni, was prominently written on the wedding invitation as well. After an image of the card became public, it took no time to capture the attention of the internet population, immediately becoming the talk of the town.

Deepak Deepak stands out among MS Dhoni’s supporters because he has exhibited a passion that goes beyond simple enthusiasm. He developed an interest in cricket from a very young age, regarding Dhoni as his ultimate idol. Later, Deepak started playing for his village cricket team. He serves as the captain of the side. People who are aware of Deepak’s cricketing talent have also acknowledged his craze about Dhoni. Deepak has also claimed that he has helped his team win many games by employing the tactics developed by Dhoni.

After finishing off his IPL assignment in style, MS Dhoni is currently recovering from a knee injury that he bore throughout the tournament. Following the summit showdown in Ahmedabad, Dhoni jetted off to Mumbai in an effort to take medical attention, consulting sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also part of the BCCI’s medical panel.

On Friday, Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of the Chennai franchise confirmed to news agency PTI that Dhoni has successfully undergone surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The news sparked hopes among fans regarding Dhoni’s participation in the next IPL.