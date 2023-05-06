'Cute But Hit Gym': Twitter User Gets Schooled Over 'Vile' Body-shaming Comment to Woman

A Twitter user who posted photos of herself on the platform has become the latest victim of bodyshaming and blatant fatphobia. It’s still considered altruistic for people to turn up with unsolicited advice for fat people. Fat people can apparently only exist as some form of health advisory and them just going about their day is enough for fatphobic people to descend in droves. Patriarchy is a condition that affects and is perpetuated by many, including women who may have internalised misogyny. A woman also joined the ranks of those making derogatory comments about the OP and fortunately, is now being called out on Twitter.

“No hate… You cute but hit gym asap," read the woman’s comment to the Twitter user, who had simply posted photos of herself with flowers and a funny tweet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So I uploaded these pictures last night because I looked pretty, I felt pretty and while there were some really sweet, wholesome comments on it, there were some fatshaming, me also. And obviously my brain is paying more attention and getting affected by the latter more," wrote the woman who had posted the photos of herself.

“If you don’t like what you see, you can simply move on. You don’t have to let the other person know why you don’t like what you see. Itni si baat kyu nahi samajh aati yaar logon ko. Why can’t you just live and let live. Par nahi. Jab tak ek mote insan ko yaad na dila dein ki uska existence, uska normally exist karna obesity promote karna hai, tab tak khana kahan pachega in logon ka.

“If you can’t make someone’s day better, don’t ruin it also, atleast. Apna unsolicited advice apne pass rakhein aur chalte bano yaar. Please don’t dump it on my posts. Ffs [sic]" she added in subsequent tweets.

Read all the Latest News here