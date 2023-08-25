Cute Video Of Dog Patting Another Pooch's Head Will Make Your Day

The comment section was flooded with positive reactions. One user wrote, “Sleep good doggo!," The second user said, “So cute, a dog patting dog," while the third user added, “Sometimes they are better than humans". Another user added by saying, “Look at the smiling face", Other users also joined in and this went on, “Me trying to wake my sibling up", “Me checking on my sister if she still loves me or not".

We all love our pet dogs they are always there for us when we feel low, and provide comfort and support side-by-side. But this time, a video has shown a dog’s reaction to petting another canine companion. The video is taking the internet by storm and shows a dog sitting beside its furry friend and gently patting its head. Uploaded on social media on August 22nd, has already amassed an astounding 21.8 million views and counting, showcasing the incredible power of adorable animal interactions. The short clip commences by featuring a dog sitting on a couch, with its furry buddy lying closely. The companion pup extends its paw and places it tenderly on the resting dog’s head, resulting in an utterly charming and almost human-like expression of joy on the pooch’s face.

This is not the first time the internet has seen something like this. Before, these kind of videos have gone viral. Earlier, another video on Instagram featured a massive dog embracing its owner. The footage begins by showcasing the sizable dog strolling along the sidewalk. In a matter of seconds, it spots its owner approaching from a distance and immediately breaks into a run. Upon getting closer, the dog leaps up and proceeds to wrap its paws around its human friend. What truly captivates the video is how the dog manages to stand on its hind legs, nearly matching the height of its owner.

The video was shared by an Instagram page named Big Mac Bernie. “I just love my spare human so much," reads the caption posted along with the video.