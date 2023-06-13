Cyclone Biparjoy: Viral Videos Show Massive Storm Washing Off Gujarat, Mumbai Coasts

Cyclone Biparjoy, known as ‘Biporjoy’ in Bangladesh, is currently causing disruptions ahead of its expected landfall on June 15 near the fishing port of Jakhau in Gujarat, India. Preemptive measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the coastal areas. On Tuesday morning, Indian Coast Guard ships were observed patrolling off the coast of Gujarat, while Western Railways announced the cancellation of 67 trains. In Mumbai, at Worli Sea Face, high tidal waves in the Arabian Sea were captured on camera, indicating the impact of the approaching cyclone.

Meanwhile, videos capturing the impact of the severe cyclonic storm have gone viral, showcasing massive storms along the coasts of Gujarat and Mumbai. These videos depict the forceful winds that have been unleashed by the cyclone, highlighting the intensity of the weather event.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with him to discuss the cyclone’s status and preparedness in the state. The Prime Minister assured Gujarat of providing all necessary assistance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ was centered over the northeast and east-central Arabian Sea at 2:30 am. It was approximately 290 km southwest of Porbandar and 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. The cyclone is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch near Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15.