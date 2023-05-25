Czech Man Holds Plank For Almost 10 Hours To Set New World Record Josef Salek, a man from the Czech Republic has engraved his name into the Guinness World Records (GWR). With his absolute determination and willpower, Josef achieved the unimaginable, setting a new record for the longest plank of all time. Maintaining his plank position steady for 9 hours, 38 minutes and 47 seconds, this extraordinary man from the Czech Republic defied the limits of physical strength. He has surpassed the previous record held by Daniel Scali of Australia by a mere margin, who held the position for 9 hours, 30 minutes and 1 second.

Advertisement

Undeterred by distractions, Joska, who is a therapist, lecturer and personal development coach, took on the tough challenge at the AVATAR festival held in the Park Hotel, Pilsen, Czech Republic, on May 20. He remained focused, entertaining himself amidst the crowd’s brave.

Josef Salek candidly shared his experience after the challenge, admitting that there were indeed moments of difficulty. He revealed that the most critical phase occurred between the seventh and eighth-hour mark. “I started to feel quite dizzy, in severe pain, but I had faith too and people believed in me, and these powerful feelings combined together and helped me to perform and complete the task successfully," he told the GWR.

Recalling his past, Joska revealed that just five years ago, “I was 15 kilos overweight, I used to be fond of alcohol and cigarettes. But a certain life-changing moment brought me to this transformation."

Advertisement

As per Josef, no matter what your age is, it is always possible to make positive changes and embrace a “happier, more vital and healthier" life.

Keeping a close eye on Josef Salek’s record attempt, Guinness World Records Adjudicator Jack Brockbank accurately observed every second. Initially, Joska appeared comfortable in the first few hours, however, as time passed, the pain became obvious around the seven-hour mark. Despite the visible challenge, Joska gathered his inner strength and ultimately passed the existing record.

Cheers erupted and bottles of champagne were popped open in celebration. It was an emotional moment for Josef. Beaming with pride, he raised the Guinness World Records certificate and celebrated his victory.