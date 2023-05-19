Dad's Dramatic Status Goes Viral After Daughter Forgets to Order Groceries, Swiggy Steps in

We are all very well aware of how dramatic our desi parents can be. From pushing up to adopting a healthy lifestyle, to being way too dramatic when things don’t go as they please - we all know the drill by now! In another similar instance, this one Twitter user became prey to her father’s WhatsApp status after she was unable to accomplish a required task. Twitter user who goes by the name, ‘isHaHaHa’ took to the micro bloggin site and shared how she forgot to order fruits from instamart. What happened next will leave you in complete splits.

Her dad took to WhatsApp and uploaded an overly dramatic status which read, “Duniya se kya shikayat kare janab, humari toh apni aulaad hee humara sath nai deti." “Dad asked me to order fruits from instamart and I forgot. This is his whatsapp status now," the woman wrote in her caption as she shared it along with a crying emoji.

Here is the viral tweet:

Swiggy Instamart has also responded to the viral tweet. “sending you badam so you don’t forget next time," wrote the official handle. Swiggy and Swiggy cares has also responded to the tweet. Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, a father’s reaction to her daughter getting a tattoo went viral and it is not unfamiliar to us. The woman posted a screenshot of a conversation with her father on Twitter. In the exchange, she had sent a picture of her tattoo with a birthdate to her father as proof of its permanence. “I will kill you," the dad quickly responded. “My dad approves of the tattoo clearly," she wrote in the tweet.