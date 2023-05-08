Daily Soap Actress Uses 'Ghoonghat' to Make Video Call, Internet Calls it Peak Technology

Indian daily soaps enjoy a different fanbase altogether. In recent times, some bizarre scenes have emerged from these television shows. From breaking the moon into two pieces to getting married accidentally, we have seen many weird things. Nobody knows how the creators get such ideas but one thing is for sure, they entertain the audience more than anyone could.

Now, another such scene has gone viral and it has desis in splits. The video is from Indian show ‘Manmohini’ and it shows a woman video calling through her ‘Ghoonghant’. Yes! You read that right. In the video, the character Mohini holds her ghoonghat and it automatically makes a video call. Further into the video, you can see the face of another lady appearing on her ‘ghoonghant’ and this is how they engage in a fun banter. Hilarious, right? Have a look for yourself:

The video has been uploaded on Instagram handle, which goes by the name, ‘JustSurajJokes.’ “Electronic gadgets be like ‘Phir apna kaam khallas," read the caption.

“Ye technology India se bhar nhi jaani chahiye," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Indian tv serial kuch bhi kar skte hain anything is possible in there world. Writers pata ni kya kha k story likhte Hain."

Meanwhile, earlier, a similar logic-defying scene cracked up the Internet from ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’ drama aired on Colors TV. The scene features protagonist Ridhima Vansh, played by Helly Shah, who is walking as she appears to be bothered by something. All of a sudden, she trips over an open suitcase and bangs her head against the wall. After taking the blow to their head, she falls into the same suitcase in the posture that has her fit inside it perfectly. Things only get wilder when the suitcase magically zips itself and Ridhima seems to be trapped inside it.

