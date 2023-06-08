Danish Man Claims To Be First Person To Travel Every Country Without Flying

A Danish adventurer, Thor Pedersen, has accomplished an extraordinary feat by becoming the first person to travel to every country in the world without flying, at least he claims to be. Embarking on his ambitious mission in October 2013, Pedersen anticipated it would take four years to achieve. After an incredible 3,512-day adventure, he reached his 203rd and final country, the Maldives, aboard a container ship. This monumental achievement places Pedersen among the 150 most-travelled individuals globally.

According to ABC, Thor Pedersen’s journey goes beyond the official list of 195 countries recognised by the United Nations (UN). Pedersen has also included disputed territories, which has expanded his total count to 203 countries. Throughout his extraordinary adventure, Pedersen ensured to spend a minimum of 24 hours in each country, relying on various modes of transportation such as buses, trains, boats and even container ships.

Unlike other travellers who have visited various countries using planes or by breaking up the journey with flights back home, Thor Pedersen completed this feat entirely without flying.

“This is something which has never been done before, so it has been hard to foresee everything that would be coming my way. I am proud that I never gave up throughout all of this. I am proud that I was able to show the strength that was required," Pedersen said.

The COVID-19 pandemic posed a significant challenge to Pedersen, causing him to be stranded in Hong Kong for two years. Uncertainty surrounding the virus and the evolving danger made him consider abandoning the project. However, during this pause in his plans, he found support from his long-term girlfriend, Le. Interestingly, the couple decided to get married, with Le visiting an impressive 26 times during his global expedition.

With a budget of only $20 (approximately Rs 1500) a day, Thor Pedersen financed his journey through personal savings, corporate sponsorships and crowdfunding. Along the way, numerous people joined him on social media, eagerly following his extraordinary journey.